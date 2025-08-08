Blue Coats to Hold Open Tryouts at Rowan University and Chase Fieldhouse

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League Affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, announced today that the team will host Open Tryouts ahead of the 2025-26 season, including the following events:

Saturday, September 6

9 a.m. - 12 noon

Rowan University (Esbjornson Gymnasium)

201 Mullica Hill Rd. Glassboro, NJ 08028

Saturday, September 20

9 a.m. - 12 noon

Chase Fieldhouse

401 Garasches Lane Wilmington DE, 19801

Registration is now open. Participants are encouraged to register in advance; limited walk-up registration will be available and subject to an additional processing fee. All participants will receive a Blue Coats practice jersey and a family ticket package to a future game. Blue Coats and 76ers coaches and staff will be on-site as talent evaluators.

Players must meet all eligibility standards as defined by the NBA and complete an NBA G League Medical Consent and Authorization, in addition to a Release & Eligibility Form. Forms will be emailed directly to all registrants.

The Blue Coats will open the 2025-26 home campaign at Chase Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 8. The complete game schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks.

CONTACT:

BlueCoatsInfo@76ers.com







