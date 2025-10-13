Delaware Blue Coats Announce Promotional Schedule for 2025-26 Season

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats announced today the team's promotional schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The Blue Coats will start the campaign at home against the Westchester Knicks on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Chase Fieldhouse. The game will feature a surprise giveaway, courtesy of Chase, to the first 500 kids aged 18 and under in attendance.

Single game tickets, including select courtside offerings, are available now by visiting Ticketmaster on the web or via mobile app.

New family-friendly promotions include the Kids Countdown to 2026: New Year's Eve game at 12 noon vs. Iowa Wolves. The Blue Coats will also feature three scheduled Dollar Dog Nights (Dec. 5, Jan. 24, Mar. 6), along with a new Pregame "Blue Light Special" featuring discounts on select concessions items for all home games.

In keeping with tradition, the Blue Coats will once again offer free postgame player autographs after all Saturday home games.

Theme nights this season include:

Opening Day, presented by Chase: Saturday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Westchester Knicks

Italian Heritage Night, presented by La Pizzeria Metro: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Greensboro Swarm

Winter Wonderland, presented by AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Long Island Nets

Mental Health Awareness Night: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Wisconsin Herd

Sports Business Night: Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Maine Celtics

Disco Night, presented by Wilmington Brew Works: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Maine Celtics

Youth Basketball Night presented by Nemours Children's Health: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids

Beach Day, presented by Delaware State Parks: Sunday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. ET vs Grand Rapids Gold

Coaty's Mascot Birthday Bash: Friday, Mar. 6 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Westchester Knicks

Scout Night: Friday, Mar. 13 at 7 p.m. ET vs Oklahoma City Blue

First Responders Night, presented by Belfor Property Restoration: Saturday, Mar. 28 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Capital City Go-Go

Delaware will also be hosting two Education Day Games at Chase Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 12. These annual events serve as the ultimate field trips for local elementary schools, with the most recent setting a franchise record in attendance last season (2,778 fans on March 20, 2025).

Additional promotions, giveaways, and in-game features will be announced throughout the season.

Season tickets, VIP packages and partial plans are available now and the Blue Coats are accepting group deposits for family and corporate outings, birthday parties and suite experiences. Fans can contact a member of the Blue Coats sales team.







