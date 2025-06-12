Greensboro Swarm Announce Priority Home Dates for 2025-26 Season

June 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced five of the 24 home game dates to take place at the Novant Health Fieldhouse during the 2025-26 season.

"On the heels of our most successful season in franchise history, we're thrilled to share five priority dates for the upcoming NBA G League season," said Greensboro Swarm President Steve Swetoha. "We have an incredibly passionate and dedicated fan base here in Greensboro, and I know they'll be excited about what we have planned for them next year both on and off the court as we celebrate our 10 th season in Greensboro."

The priority dates include two Education Day games at - one focused on Health & Wellness and another on STEM learning - designed to provide an educational experience for schools in the Triad, while enjoying a Swarm game. The three Saturday dates tip-off time will be determined at a later date. The full list of dates is below:

Wednesday, November 19- 11:00 a.m. (Education Day - Health & Wellness presented by Novant Health)

Saturday, January 17

Saturday, January 31

Wednesday, March 4- 11:00 a.m. (Education Day - STEM presented by HondaJet)

Saturday, March 28

The full 2025-26 NBA G League schedule, including opponents, theme nights, promotional schedules, and game times will be announced later this summer.







