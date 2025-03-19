Greensboro Swarm Secure Victory against the Motor City Cruise

March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (19-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, closed out their home schedule with a dominant 109-94 victory over the Motor City Cruise (16-13) at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

Jaylen Sims led the way for Greensboro with 24 points and nine rebounds, while KJ Simpson contributed 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Reggie Perry and Caleb McConnell each added 12 points, with Perry also grabbing three rebounds. Joel Soriano and MJ Walker provided a strong boost off the bench, scoring 14 points apiece.

Motor City was paced by Ron Harper Jr., who scored a team-high 19 points, while Tolu Smith added 16 points and 10 rebounds, with Trae Hannibal chipping in 13 points, respectively.

The Swarm controlled the game from the opening quarter, taking an early lead and never looking back. Greensboro built its largest lead of the night at 23 points, fueled by efficient shooting 51.3% from the field.

With the win, Greensboro finishes their home schedule on a high note and strengthens their position in the standings. The Swarm will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup on the road against the College Park Skyhawks on Friday, March 28, at 7:00 P.M. ET.

