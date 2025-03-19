Skyforce Snaps Eight-Game Winning Streak in 119-110 Loss to Lakers
March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped an eight-game winning streak in a 119-110 defeat to the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.
Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (15-14) with 24 points, five rebounds and two blocks, while HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson had 20 points on 7-15 FGA and seven rebounds.
South Bay (13-16) was led by Stanley Johnson with 24 points, while Cole Swider added 20 points on 5-10 3PA.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, as Swider had 11 points on 3-5 3PA to pace the Lakers to a 35-34 lead heading to the second frame. South Bay capitalized 10 points off seven Sioux Falls second quarter turnovers to take a 56-51 lead at halftime.
The Skyforce shot 28.6 percent from the field out of halftime and trailed by as many as 18 points but ultimately headed to the final 12 minutes down 85-70. Sioux Falls cut a 20-point fourth quarter deficit to 107-100 with 2:43 left in the game but couldn't mount the comeback.
Caleb Daniels and Bryson Warren combined for 30 points on 10-20 FGA to lead the Skyforce off the bench. Jabari Rice led South Bay off the bench with 15 points and five assists.
Both teams meet again on Friday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST from Heritage Court.
