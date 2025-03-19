Mac Mcclung and Ethan Thompson Takeover City Kia of Greater Orlando for Fan Meet and Greet
March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Osceola Magic two-way players Mac McClung and Ethan Thompson greeted fans at City KIA of Greater Orlando this past Saturday. The two guards signed autographs and took pictures with fans as they visited the dealership.
"What an amazing day. It's great to celebrate the Osceola Magic, our local heroes here," says City KIA general manager Raul Gomila. "City KIA and the Magic have a strong partnership and we're looking forward to continuing that in 2025-2026. I'm here speaking on behalf of one dealer, but I'm proud of all our fellow dealers in Central Florida. We're completely in support of the Osceola Magic and the Orlando Magic. We're really excited for this partnership to continue for many years."
McClung and Thompson, along with the rest of the Magic team, were on the back end of a five-game homestand but took time before their final game on Sunday to interact with the fans.
"Putting together this event with City KIA has been incredible," said Osceola Magic Vice President Carlos Velez. "We know this partnership with them is just the beginning of fun activations for the Osceola community. Seeing Mac interact with fans in front of the K5 model that he dunked over in the dunk contest just showcases the strong ties between the Magic and KIA and makes this event even more special."
The Osceola Magic are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings with just six games left in the regular season. The next home game at Osceola Heritage Park will be on Mon. Mar. 24 against the Motor City Cruise*. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and Roku Sports Channel.
The game against the Cruise will be the Magic's Pickleball Night, presented by 7 Brew. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.
