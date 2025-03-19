Two-Way Duo of Dante and Roddy Lead Vipers in Win

March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (16-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the San Diego Clippers (12-18) 121-108 on Tuesday night at Frontwave Arena.

RGV jumped out in front of the Clippers from the get-go but were then halted by the home team at 8:44 when the game became tied 12-12. The Clippers then took charge of the game until the Vipers made a comeback and tied the competition at 18-18 which was then followed by a 40-29 advantage, for RGV, at the end of the first.

In the second quarter the visiting team continued to dominate after picking up a 19-point lead. Going into the half the Vipers held a 69-57 advantage over the Clippers.

San Diego came out hot in the third quarter as the team cut its deficit down by two after outscoring RGV 31-21 which ended the quarter in a score of 90-88.

Despite the Clippers efforts to come back in the fourth quarter, the Vipers pulled away with a 121-108 victory.

Houston Rockets two-way N'Faly Dante led all scorers with 26 points. Houston Rockets two-way David Roddy followed with 25 points. Jermaine Smauels Jr. finished the game with 14 points.

Jalen Adaway and LA Clippers two-way Trentyn Flowers paved the way for the Clippers with 25 points each. D.J. Carton contributed 11 points followed by Yauhen Massaiski with 10 points.

Both teams will face off one more time on Thursday, March 20 at 9:00 p.m. CST at Frontwave Arena. For more information visit www.NBAGLeague.com.

