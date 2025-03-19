Clutch Shooting and Strong Defense Carry Mad Ants Past Go-Go

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Indiana Mad Ants continued their road trip Wednesday afternoon in a matchup with the Capital City Go-Go. With the playoffs looming, the Mad Ants secured a crucial victory on Thursday. After holding the Go-Go to six points on 1-16 shooting in the third quarter, Indiana held on for a 107-98 victory. Dakota Mathias scored 27 points while Jahlil Okafor added 25.

Obadiah Noel scored the first points of the game for the Mad Ants. With the shot clock dwindling, the Maryland native banked in a mid-range jumper. Jahlil Okafor drew a foul on the next possession and scored two points with a free throw.

With 6:45 left in the first quarter, the game was tied at 14. Noel put Indiana ahead with a transition layup. Early on, the Mad Ants capitalized by causing turnovers and converting those turnovers into points.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Ishmael Lane scored for the Mad Ants with a putback shot. The big man scored after grabbing an offensive rebound. Keisei Tominaga scored 30 seconds later. After missing a three-pointer, he grabbed the rebound and scored from mid-range. The Go-Go shot 75 percent from the field in the first quarter and had a 34-27 lead. Okafor, Noel and De'Vion Harmon each had six points for Indiana in the quarter.

Okafor scored the first points for Indiana in the second quarter. Off a pass from Josiah-Jordan James, the 29-year-old used a spin move to score at the basket. Next time down the floor, Dakota Mathias drained a three-pointer.

Halfway through the second quarter, the Mad Ants regained the lead after going on an 18-8 run. After a steal from James, Cameron McGriff rocked the rim with a two-handed dunk on the other hand. This prompted a timeout from Capital City. Indiana had a 45-42 lead with 6:48 to go in the half.

Down to 2:13 left in the quarter, Indiana had a 55-48 advantage. With 30 seconds to go, Lane was fouled under the basket, and he converted the one-for-two free throw. Capital City trimmed the deficit, and the Mad Ants lead was 57-55 going into halftime. Okafor led all scorers with 15 first-half points.

Okafor scored the first points of the third quarter. The Illinois native grabbed an offensive rebound and finished at the rim with a layup. On the next possession, Noel scored with a running layup.

Halfway through the quarter, Harmon flew down the court and finished with a left-handed layup. Two possessions later, Mathias knocked down a three in transition. The Purdue alum increased the Mad Ants lead to 68-57.

The Mad Ants held the Go-Go to just six points in the quarter. The record for fewest points allowed in a quarter in Mad Ants history is five. Indiana outscored Capital City 22-6 in the quarter and had a 79-61 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Go-Go shot 1-for-16 from the floor in the quarter. Okafor led all scorers with 19 points through three quarters.

Okafor scored the first points for Indiana in the fourth quarter. The veteran center rocked the rim with a one-handed dunk. On the next possession, Mathias scored with a turnaround jumper. Ellis made it three consecutive positive possessions with a three-pointer.

Capital City cut into the deficit with a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter. Mathias put an end to the scoring drought with an off-balance three-pointer. With 6:30 left in regulation, the Mad Ants had a 91-77 lead.

The Go-Go fought back and brought the deficit to single digits with three minutes remaining. Mathias added to Indiana's lead with a mid-range jumper. The Mad Ants had a 96-89 lead with 1:35 left in the quarter.

On their next possession, James added to the lead with a corner three. The Mad Ants called a timeout with 41 seconds left on the game clock while leading 99-91. Mathias was battling for control of a loose ball, prompting the timeout.

Out of the timeout, Harmon was fouled and made both of his free throws. Capital City knocked down a three-pointer 10 seconds later. After inbounding the ball, the Go-Go again fouled Harmon. The Texas Tech alum went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe. Capital City called a timeout with 25 seconds to go.

The defense stopped Capital City on their inbounds play following the timeout. After a rebound, McGriff was fouled. With a chance to ice the game, he sank both free throws. At a point in the season where every game is crucial, Indiana pulled out a massive 107-98 victory.

Notes

Final Score: 107-98

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 17-12 in the regular season (24-21 overall)

Mad Ants had a 57-55 lead at halftime

Indiana outscored Capital City 22-6 in 3rd quarter, Go-Go shot 1-16 from the field

Six points allowed in 3rd quarter is one away from franchise record (5, 12/17/10)

Okafor's 1st Half: 15 pts (6-7 FG, 7 Reb, 4 Ast)

Leading Scorer: Dakota Mathias (27)

Leader in Rebounds: Jahlil Okafor (13)

Leader in Assists: Dakota Mathias (6)

Starting Five

De'Vion Harmon: 14 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

Obadiah Noel: 11 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl

Dakota Mathias: 27 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast, 6 stl (career-high)

Cameron McGriff: 9 pts, 10 reb, 2 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 25 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast

The Indiana Mad Ants remain on the road for their next two games. The Mad Ants play again tomorrow in Delaware against the Blue Coats. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET. The road trip concludes on March 22nd with the Mad Ants returning to Windy City to face the Bulls. The final Mad Ants home game of the regular season comes on Monday, March 24th against the Windy City Bulls. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

