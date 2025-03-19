Legends Come up Short in High-Scoring Battle against Santa Cruz

March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends fell to the Santa Cruz Warriors 127-116 Tuesday night in the first of back-to-back matchups at the Comerica Center.

Santa Cruz came out strong, putting up 38 points in the first quarter to set the pace. The Legends responded with a 28-point second quarter but trailed 72-58 at the half. Texas cut into the deficit in the third, outscoring the Warriors 30-27, but the visitors held on in the fourth to close out the win.

Zhaire Smith led the Legends with 22 points, adding five assists and four rebounds. Jarod Lucas provided a spark off the bench, hitting six three-pointers on his way to 18 points, while Jordan Hall filled the stat sheet with 17 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Max Fiedler controlled the glass with a game-high 13 rebounds.

For Santa Cruz, Blake Hinson led all scorers with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Braxton Key added 23 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Yuri Collins facilitated the offense with 11 assists as the Warriors secured their fifth consecutive win.

The two teams will face off again on Thursday night in the second game of the back-to-back series. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.

