Stars Take Western Conference Lead with Win over Mexico City

March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (20-11), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (13-16), 125-95, Wednesday afternoon at the Delta Center in front of 5,515 students from the Granite School District. With the victory, Salt Lake City now sits atop the Western Conference standings, nearing playoff contention.

The Stars were led by Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe who recorded a career-high 37 points (15-of-18 FG) while grabbing 26 rebounds. Tshiebwe's seventh 20/20 performance made G-League history as the most all-time 20/20 games in a single season. Meanwhile, NBA veteran guard Isaiah Thomas notched a clutch performance with 27 points (7-of-17 FG) and guard Dereon Seabron supported Salt Lake City's scorers with a team-high 14 assists.

The game opened with a back-and-forth first quarter that saw six lead changes take place. As Salt Lake City trailed 33-31 late in the first, Salt Lake City would tie the game (33-33) with a free throw from Tshiebwe, who finished the frame with 10 points and seven rebounds.

In the second, the Stars stretched their lead over the Capitanes, closing the quarter with an efficient 55.6% shooting split from the field while holding Mexico City to 29.2% in the same category. The Stars would take their largest lead of the afternoon, 13 points, into the break (63-50).

After the intermission, Salt Lake City began to pull away from the Capitanes, taking a 21-point lead (81-60) on a Max Abmas assisted layup to Tshiebwe with 4:21 left in the frame. A buzzer-beating three from Thomas would then close the quarter, as Salt Lake City pushed a 89-70 lead into the fourth.

Tshiebwe capped off his historic performance in the fourth quarter, netting an additional 13 points (on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting) to set a new career-high in scoring with 37 total points. As a unit, Salt Lake City connected 75% of their shots in the fourth (15-of-20), taking as much as a 33-point lead over Mexico City before closing the game with a 30-point, 125-95 victory.

The Capitanes were led by forward Greg Brown Jr. who netted a team-high 19 points (9-of-18 FG) off the bench. Former SLC guard David Jones-Garcia finished the contest with a double-double, registering 14 points and ten rebounds.

Looking ahead, the Stars will head to Texas to face off against the Austin Spurs on Saturday, March 22. The game will tip off at 6:00 p.m. MT at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, and be broadcast LIVE on TUBI.

