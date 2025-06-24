Stars Acquire Cam McGriff

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, acquired forward Cam McGriff from the Noblesville Boom, the Indiana Pacers G League affiliate, in exchange for forward Jaedon LeDee and a 2025 first-round NBA G League Draft pick.

McGriff (6-7, 220, Oklahoma State) joins the Stars after most recently appearing in 29 games (18 starts) for Indiana's G League affiliate during the 2024-25 season. The Grand Prairie, Texas, native averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 27.1 minutes per contest last season. McGriff brings three seasons, totaling 89 games, of G League experience with career averages of 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. The 27-year-old has additional international experience with Okapi Aalst (2020-21), Capitanes De Arecibo (2022), AEK Athens (2022-23), Santeros de Aguada (2024), Indios de Mayaguez (2024), being named a Greek League All-Star in 2022.

LeDee (6-7, 242, San Diego State) appeared in 10 games (one start) for the Salt Lake City Stars during the 2024-25 season, averaging 4.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 13.3 minutes a game after joining the team on Feb. 2.







