Stars Semifinal-Bound with Win over Vipers

April 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-1) (Houston Rockets affiliate), 129-102, Tuesday night at the Maverik Center, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Eight Stars players scored in double figures, led by guards Taevion Kinsey and Dereon Seabron, who each scored 21 points. Seabron was one of three Stars players to record a double-double, tallying a season-high 15 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds. Kinsey was the team's most efficient scorer, shooting 8-of-9 from the field, with eight rebounds, four steals, and multiple highlight-reel dunks.

Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe posted his 37th double-double of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow Jazz two-way player Micah Potter added 18 points and 12 rebounds, finishing with a +46 plus/minus rating, the highest in franchise history.

Salt Lake City jumped out in the first quarter, building a 17-point lead while holding the Vipers to 24% shooting (6-of-25). The Stars led 29-15 at the end of the frame.

In the second quarter, the Stars maintained their advantage behind a strong offensive effort from forward Dane Goodwin, who led the team with eight points. With a 5-0 scoring run to close the quarter, the Stars took a 56-47 advantage into the break.

The third quarter saw one of Salt Lake City's most dominant offensive performances of the season, outscoring the Vipers 42-23 on 65% shooting from the field. The Stars' offensive outburst was led by Kinsey, who scored 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting. Salt Lake City entered the fourth quarter with a 28-point lead, 98-70.

In the final frame, the Stars rallied to victory in front of a cheering Maverik Center crowd of nearly 4,000, extending their advantage to as many as 38 points before securing a 129-102 wire-to-wire victory for their first-ever playoff win.

The Vipers were led by Houston Rockets two-way guard David Roddy, who finished the game with a team-high 20 points (9-of-18 FG), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

With a quarterfinals win, the Stars will travel to face the Austin Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday, April, 3. The contest will tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and be broadcast LIVE on Tubi.

