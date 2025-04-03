Utah Jazz Two-Way Elijah Harkless Named 2024-25 G League Most Improved Player

April 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced today that Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless has been named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Improved Player by the NBA G League. This award recognizes the player who has shown the most significant improvement during the season.

Harkless becomes the first player in Salt Lake City Stars history to win the honor, averaging 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 19 games this season with the Stars (17 games) and the San Diego Clippers (2 games) (LA Clippers' affiliate). The San Bernardino, Calif., native helped lead the Stars to a 21-13 regular season record and a playoff berth.

After signing a two-way contract with the Jazz organization on Jan. 1, Harkless has appeared in 10 games for Utah and was selected to participate in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

The Salt Lake City Stars will face the Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs affiliate) tonight at 7 P.M. MT in the Western Conference Semifinals. The game will be broadcast live on Tubi.

