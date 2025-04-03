Colin Castleton Signs 10-Day Contract with Philadelphia 76ers

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that they have signed Osceola Magic center Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract.

Castleton (6'10, 250, 05/25/2000) has played 17 games (started 16) since joining Osceola on Jan. 15 from the Long Island Nets. The Florida product averaged 17.4 ppg.,10.6 rpg., 2.8 apg., 1.1 bpg. and 1.0 spg. in 29.2 minpg for the Magic.

The DeLand, Florida native recently spent time with the Toronto Raptors after he was picked up for two 10-day contracts from Mar. 6 - Mar. 26. Castleton played in 10 games with four starts for the Raptors and averaged 6.9 ppg., 7.4 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 25.8 minpg.

The top-seed Magic will face the Indiana Mad Ants on Thur. Apr. 3 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNews. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs or by calling 407-447-2140.

