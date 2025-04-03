South Bay Lakers Center Kylor Kelley Earns NBA Call-Up with New Orleans Pelicans

April 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers center Kylor Kelley has signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, his second call-up of the 2024-25 season. It marks the fourth call-up for South Bay this season and 56th overall in franchise history.

Kelley (7'0", 239) appeared in 32 games (27 starts) for South Bay during the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 blocks in 26.6 minutes. The 27-year-old finished fourth in the G League in field goal percentage after shooting 66.9 percent (91-136 FG) in the regular season. He scored in double figures in 20 outings, including two 20+ point performances. Kelley recorded double-digit rebounds in seven contests, including a career-high 19 boards March 19 at Sioux Falls. Across four G League seasons with South Bay (2024-25), Maine (2023-24), Raptors 905 (2022-23) and Austin (2020-21), Kelley has appeared in 82 regular season games (45 starts) and averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.9 blocks in 19.0 minutes.

The Oregon native previously signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks Jan. 26, appearing in eight games (one start) and averaging 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes. In his first career NBA start, Kelley notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double at Cleveland Feb. 2.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.