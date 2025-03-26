South Bay Lakers Forward Cole Swider Earns NBA Call-Up with Toronto Raptors

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers forward Cole Swider has signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors. The call-up marks the third of the 2024-25 season for South Bay and the 55th overall in franchise history.

Swider appeared in 13 regular season games (all starts) with South Bay this season, averaging 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 36.2 minutes. The 25-year-old scored in double figures in each contest, including eight outings with 20+ points and one 36-point performance versus Rip City Feb. 20. In 83 contests (69 starts) across three NBA G League seasons with South Bay (2024-25, 2022-23), Motor City (2024-25) and Sioux Falls (2023-24), Swider has averaged 20.0 points on 50.1 percent shooting from the floor and 44.7 percent from distance, to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33.0 minutes.

Swider originally signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers July 1, 2022, after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Across three NBA seasons with Detroit (2024-25), Miami (2023-24) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2022-23), Swider has appeared in 27 games and averaged 1.9 points in 5.2 minutes.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.