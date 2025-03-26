Vipers Extend Home Win Streak to Seven

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (19-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (12-20)119-114 on Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

During the first two minutes of the game the lead fluctuated, but at 9:54 the game reached a tie of 8-8. Birmingham then went on a 6-0 run to retake the lead with a score of 14-8. The Squadron remained on top as the quarter came to a close with a score of 34-29.

Birmingham started the quarter with the advantage, but RGV then tied the game with 9:26 on the clock and a score of 37-37. The away team responded by taking back the upper hand but not for long as the Vipers once again tied the competition at 46-46. RGV used that tie to its advantage and took over the game for the rest of the half which resulted in a 60-59 lead for the home team.

In the third quarter the Vipers picked up its biggest lead (11 points) of the night with a score of 81-70. RGV remained with the advantage and closed the quarter at 94-86.

The Squadron went into the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run which cut its deficit down by one point. Birmingham stayed close to the Vipers the entire quarter and eventually took over the game at 2:54 with a score of 108-107. RGV then struck by outscoring its opponent 12-6 which gave RGV a 119-114 victory.

Jalen Crutcher led the Squadron with a double-double consisting of 27 points and 10 assists. Josh Oduro also had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Davon Reed finished the night with 16 points.

Markquis Nowell paved the way for the Vipers with 24 points. Houston Rockets two-way N'Faly Dante obtained a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Houston Rockets two-way Jack McVeigh contributed 15 points.

RGV returns to the court on Friday, March 28 to take on the Stockton Kings with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a bam bam. To purchase tickets and for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

