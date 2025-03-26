Wisconsin Herd to Host Fourth Annual High School All-Star Game

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host the fourth annual Wisconsin Herd High School All-Star Game on Saturday, March 29 at Oshkosh Arena from 12:00 PM - 3:15 PM. The event will include a three-point contest, dunk contest and All-Star Game.

The fourth annual Wisconsin Herd High School All-Star Game will feature male and female high school basketball players throughout Wisconsin as selected by the USA NETWORK TODAY- Wisconsin. The full list of participants can be found here:

Team WISCONSIN

Xzavion Mitchell, Oshkosh North

Luke Oelhafen, Xavier

Trent Grunewald, Howards Grove

Jesse DeBauch, Gillett

Carter Koch, Oconto

Faith Walder, West De Pere

Addison Baumgart, Kaukauna

Jamaya Mariner, Green Bay East

Olivia Witkowski, Weyauwega-Fremont

Team HERD

Cade Prestigiacomo, Appleton East

Logan Sipple, Shawano

Landen Van Offeren, Kimberly

Andrew Rader, Green Bay Notre Dame

Braden Aprill, Kiel

Peyton Musial, Green Bay Notre Dame

Adahlyn Hoerl, Chilton

Addison Schliewe, Sheboygan Falls

Callie Kurczek, Berlin

Carter Koch (Oconto), Andrew Rader (Notre Dame Academy) and Logan Sipple (Shawano) will participate in the dunk contest. There will be two rounds featuring two dunks, and the player with the most overall points from the judges at the end of the two rounds will win

Eleven players will compete in the three-point contest, separated by male and female. Each group will compete in two rounds, and the individual male and female with the highest score at the end of the second round will win.

The All-Star game will feature two 30-minute halves. For the first half, boys and girls will alternate on the court in five-minute increments. The second half will feature both boys and girls on the court together. The full schedule of the event can be found here:

12:00 PM: Doors Open

12:30 - 1:00 PM: Three-Point Contest

1:00 - 1:30 PM: Dunk Contest

1:30 - 3:00 PM: All-Star Game

3:00 - 3:15 PM: Recognition

Fans can buy tickets to attend the All-Star Game here: https://www.gofevo.com/event/HerdHSAllStars. Tickets will also be good for the Wisconsin Herd game that night (Saturday, March 29) with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

