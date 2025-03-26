Wisconsin Herd to Host Fourth Annual High School All-Star Game
March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host the fourth annual Wisconsin Herd High School All-Star Game on Saturday, March 29 at Oshkosh Arena from 12:00 PM - 3:15 PM. The event will include a three-point contest, dunk contest and All-Star Game.
The fourth annual Wisconsin Herd High School All-Star Game will feature male and female high school basketball players throughout Wisconsin as selected by the USA NETWORK TODAY- Wisconsin. The full list of participants can be found here:
Team WISCONSIN
Xzavion Mitchell, Oshkosh North
Luke Oelhafen, Xavier
Trent Grunewald, Howards Grove
Jesse DeBauch, Gillett
Carter Koch, Oconto
Faith Walder, West De Pere
Addison Baumgart, Kaukauna
Jamaya Mariner, Green Bay East
Olivia Witkowski, Weyauwega-Fremont
Team HERD
Cade Prestigiacomo, Appleton East
Logan Sipple, Shawano
Landen Van Offeren, Kimberly
Andrew Rader, Green Bay Notre Dame
Braden Aprill, Kiel
Peyton Musial, Green Bay Notre Dame
Adahlyn Hoerl, Chilton
Addison Schliewe, Sheboygan Falls
Callie Kurczek, Berlin
Carter Koch (Oconto), Andrew Rader (Notre Dame Academy) and Logan Sipple (Shawano) will participate in the dunk contest. There will be two rounds featuring two dunks, and the player with the most overall points from the judges at the end of the two rounds will win
Eleven players will compete in the three-point contest, separated by male and female. Each group will compete in two rounds, and the individual male and female with the highest score at the end of the second round will win.
The All-Star game will feature two 30-minute halves. For the first half, boys and girls will alternate on the court in five-minute increments. The second half will feature both boys and girls on the court together. The full schedule of the event can be found here:
12:00 PM: Doors Open
12:30 - 1:00 PM: Three-Point Contest
1:00 - 1:30 PM: Dunk Contest
1:30 - 3:00 PM: All-Star Game
3:00 - 3:15 PM: Recognition
Fans can buy tickets to attend the All-Star Game here: https://www.gofevo.com/event/HerdHSAllStars. Tickets will also be good for the Wisconsin Herd game that night (Saturday, March 29) with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.
