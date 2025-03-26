Game Preview: at Stockton Kings

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: L, 117-98 on 3/1/25 in Stockton, CA

Live Stream: ESPN+

All-Time Record: 22-17

Streak: L3

The Sioux Falls Skyforce embarks on their final road game of the regular season in Stockton winners in eight of 11 games, with the latter being a 124-113 victory over the Rip City Remix on Monday.

Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (17-14) secured his 10th game of 28-plus points, with 28 on 10-21 FGA (5-10 3PA) and six rebounds. Fellow two-way Isaiah Stevens (14 points on 5-11 FGA, 10 rebounds and 17 assists) posted his first career professional triple double in the winning effort. It also marked Stevens' fourth-straight game of 10-plus assists.

Miami HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson netted 19 points on 9-15 FGA and 13 rebounds, which marked his ninth double-double of the season. Alondes Williams, Caleb Daniels and Bryson Warren combined for 41 points on 13-21 FGA and plus-28 plus-minus off the bench. Little finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals to round out top performers for the Skyforce.

With a victory tonight in Stockton, the Skyforce can move into a two-way tie with the Santa Cruz Warriors for the sixth seed in the West with two games remaining.

The Kings come into the game with the Force fresh off a back-to-back sweep of the Oklahoma City Blue, after going 6-7 in the previous 13 games. With the sweep, Stockton has clinched a spot in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs.

Sacramento two-way Mason Jones leads the team in the regular season with 22.4 points on 47.5 FG%, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per 17 regular season games.

The Skyforce wraps up play in the regular season on Friday and Saturday at home against Oklahoma City for a Western Conference semifinals rematch, with tip off slated for 7:00 PM CST. Stockton travels to face Rio Grande Valley this weekend, as well.

LEAD THE WAY, ZAY

- Over the last four games, Sioux Falls ranks third in the NBA G League in assists per game, with 29.8, with a large part to do with HEAT two-way Isaiah Stevens.

- He's averaging 12.8 assists per game in the last four outings, which ranks first in the league. Steven's 51 total assists is first in that stretch, along with his 51:11 assist-to-turnover ratio, which also is best in the league.

- The Skyforce is 12-4 on the season when Stevens has 10+ assists. He's two 10+ assist games in a row of tying Larry Drew II's franchise record for consecutive games of 10+ assists.

UP WITH GUP

- HEAT two-way Josh Christopher has 28+ points in four of his last five outings, which averages out to 26.2 points on 48.0 FG% (44.0 3P%). That ranks third in the NBA G League for points per game during the five game stretch.

- The Skyforce is 17-7 when Christopher nets 20+ points in a game.

SCENARIOS, SCENARIOS...

- With the Valley Suns loss to the Mexico City Capitanes last night, the Skyforce officially holds its destiny for the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs. If Sioux Falls finishes with three straight victories to end the season, they will earn its third straight berth to the playoffs.

- Other scenarios: Stockton sweeps Rio Grande Valley over the weekend, Santa Cruz loses 1/2 against Rip City + the Skyforce winning all three games left would clinch a berth, as well.

