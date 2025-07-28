Skyforce Acquires Trevor Keels

July 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Trevor Keels and a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Iowa Wolves, in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Zyon Pullin.

Keels, a 6-5 guard out of Duke University, was the 42 nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. As a two-way player, he appeared in 35 games for the Westchester Knicks and averaged 13.7 points on 41.2 FG%, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.9 steals. Keels played in three games for New York in 2022-23, before the Knicks ended his two-way contract on July 26, 2023. Keels had his G League rights traded to the Iowa Wolves on September 25, 2023. In two seasons with Iowa, he averaged 16.3 points on 42.9 FG%, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per 34.3 minutes in 85 appearances. Keels posted a career-high 19.9 points on 44.3 FG% (36.9 3P% on 7.7 3PA), 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.9 steals in 46 games for the Wolves in 2024-25, helping the team reach the Tip-Off Tournament at the 2024 Winter Showcase.

Prior to his professional career, Keels spent his freshman season at Duke and appeared in 36 games for the Blue Devils, where he averaged 11.5 points on 41.9 FG%, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per 30.2 minutes a game. He helped Duke reach the 2022 Final Four and scored a postseason high of 19 points on 8-14 FGA in the Final Four contest against North Carolina.







