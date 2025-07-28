Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Rights to Guard Zyon Pullin

July 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced they have acquired the returning rights to guard Zyon Pullin from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in exchange for the returning rights to guard Trevor Keels and the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft (via Long Island Nets).

Pullin, 6-4, appeared in 34 games (22 starts) for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Memphis Hustle during the 2024-25 NBA G League season, averaging 15.0 points on 50.8% shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes per contest.

Most recently, Pullin played in two games (one start) for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League, averaging 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 19.5 minutes per game.About The Iowa Wolves

The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, is one of 30 NBA G League teams affiliated with an NBA franchise. The Wolves play their home games in one of the best environments in the NBA G League at Casey's Center in Downtown Des Moines, Iowa. For more information visit www.iawolves.com.







