Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Rights to Guard Jules Bernard

August 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced they have acquired the returning rights to guard Jules Bernard from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for the returning rights to guard Will Baker. As part of a three-team deal, which includes the Maine Celtics, the Wolves will send the Celtics a first round draft pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

Bernard, 6-6, appeared in 29 games (25 starts) for the Cleveland Charge during the 2024-25 NBA G League season, averaging 19.7 points on 44.6% shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32.0 minutes per game.

The Los Angeles native saw action in 19 games for the Washington Wizards during the 2023-24 NBA season, averaging 3.9 points on 45.3% shooting, including 37.9% from three and 1.4 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per contest.

Most recently, Bernard played six games for the Golden State Warriors entries in the California Classic and 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League, averaging 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.7 minutes per game.







