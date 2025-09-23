Single Game Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Now

Published on September 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves today announced that single game tickets are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Iowa tips off its season with their Home Opener against the Cleveland Charge on Friday, Nov. 7 at Casey's Center.

Fans can purchase single game tickets at iawolves.com, by calling 515-564-8550 or by visiting the Casey's Center box office.

Flex Packs are available, with 24 ticket, 12 ticket, 6 ticket, and 3 ticket options. Flex Packs offer a discounted ticket rate and the flexibility to redeem tickets at any 2025-26 Wolves home game. Flex Packs can be purchased at iawolves.com/flex.

Season tickets can be purchased with limited floor inventory available. Season ticket members receive the best available seats at discounted rates, a Team Store discount, exclusive gift, and more season ticket member-exclusive perks. Fans can visit iawolves.com/jointhepack, call 515-564-8550 or email sales@iawolves.com for more information.

The Iowa Wolves offer a variety of on-court experiences for groups of all sizes. From pregame performances to postgame free throws on the Wolves' court. Spots are filling up, so secure your group's experience at iawolves.com/groups.

A full promotional schedule will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 7.







NBA G League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.