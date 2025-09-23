Durand "Speedy" Walker Named Motor City Cruise President of Basketball Operations

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today that Durand "Speedy" Walker has been named the President of Basketball Operations. Walker will oversee General Manager Max Unger and all Cruise basketball operations, with a focus on talent evaluation, player development, and organizational growth.

"I'm truly honored for the opportunity to lead and continue building on the foundation of the Motor City Cruise," said Walker. "My passion for working with young athletes and helping them grow has never been stronger. I'm excited to bring my leadership and energy, as well as my commitment to talent evaluation and player development, to support Trajan Langdon's vision for the organization."

Walker most recently served as a special consultant with Cruise basketball operations during the 2024-25 season, working closely with the entire Motor City staff to continue to build a G League team focused on growth and development. His contributions included the drafting of Cameron Martin, who set a franchise record with 169 rebounds in the Tip-Off Tournament, and the scouting of John Ukomadu at open tryouts, who went on to lead all rookies in three-point percentage (46.6%, min. 100 attempts) and become the Cruise's first NBA G League Slam Dunk Contest participant.

In addition to his work with the Cruise, Walker has over 18 years of experience with the Detroit Pistons, serving as a scout and playing a key role in evaluating draft prospects and supporting player development. A Detroit native, Walker's passion for developing youth led to founding The Family Basketball Organization in 1992, a grassroots program that has produced more than 200 scholarships and 23 NBA players, serving as a nationally recognized pipeline of opportunity for young athletes.

Durand "Speedy" Walker is a graduate of Mumford High School. He went on to star at Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University) from 1978-82, finishing second all-time in scoring (2,409 points) and first in assists (946). Inducted into the Indiana Wesleyan Hall of Fame in 2018, he still holds program records for steals in a single game (12), single season (129) and career (422). He was selected in the 10th round (No. 206 overall) of the 1982 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers before focusing on youth development and scouting. Walker earned his B.S. in Economics and Criminal Justice from Marion.







