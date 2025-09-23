Texas Legends to Host Tulsa and New Mexico State at Comerica Center

Published on September 23, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends will bring more high-level collegiate hoops to North Texas this winter, hosting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and New Mexico State Aggies for a neutral-site matchup at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, December 13th. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM.

The matchup will feature Jason Hooten's Aggies, as he enters his third season at the helm of New Mexico State, facing off against Eric Konkol's Tulsa squad, heading into his fourth season leading the Golden Hurricane. Both coaches bring deep experience and competitive rosters, setting the stage for a must-watch battle in Frisco.

The Legends-hosted event offers fans a unique opportunity to catch elite NCAA basketball in a professional arena setting, as part of the team's ongoing commitment to bringing top-tier hoops to North Texas.

Tickets are now available at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from September 23, 2025

Texas Legends to Host Tulsa and New Mexico State at Comerica Center - Texas Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.