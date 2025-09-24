Long Island Nets Complete Trade with Cleveland Charge

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired a first and a second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Killian Hayes.

Hayes appeared in 33 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for Long Island last season, averaging 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest. The France native was selected seventh overall by Detroit in the 2020 NBA Draft and was originally acquired by Long Island as an affiliate player from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2024-25 season.







