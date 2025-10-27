Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster

October 27, 2025

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have completed their training camp roster of 16 players after acquiring guard James Bishop IV and forward James Montgomery from the available player pool.

The roster includes six returning rights players, three affiliate players, two players signed to two-way contracts with the Brooklyn Nets, one player acquired via trade post-NBA G League Draft, two players acquired via the available player pool and two local tryout participants.

Training camp begins today, Monday, Oct. 27, with practices at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn through Wednesday, Oct. 29. Long Island's media day will be held on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 12:30 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum. The remainder of training camp will take place at Nassau Coliseum from Saturday, Nov. 1, until Thursday, Nov. 6, with the exception of Monday, Nov. 3, which will be held at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury, N.Y. Media can request access to training camp availabilities and media day by contacting longislandnetspr@brooklynnets.com.

The LI Nets will tip off the 2025-26 season on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go at Nassau Coliseum.

Tickets for all Long Island Nets home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546.

Long Island's full training camp roster is as follows:

Head Coach - Mfon Udofia (Georgia Tech)

Associate Head Coach - Shawn Swords (Laurentian)

Assistant Coach - Jorge Gutiérrez (California)

Assistant Coach - Thomas Bridges (Georgia Tech)

Assistant Coach - Steven Kaner (Baruch)

Head Video Coordinator / Player Development - Khalif Wyatt (Temple)

Performance Coordinator - Kevin Clerkley (California State-Monterey Bay)

Head Athletic Trainer - Paul Kim (Cal Poly Pomona)

Assistant Athletic Trainer / HSS Fellow - Robby Byrne (Idaho State)

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach - Asa Britt (Manhattan College)

Head Sport Scientist / Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach - Usama Mujtaba (Sheffield)

Basketball Operations Manager - Brad Shapiro (Bowling Green)







