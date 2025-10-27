Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster
Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have completed their training camp roster of 16 players after acquiring guard James Bishop IV and forward James Montgomery from the available player pool.
The roster includes six returning rights players, three affiliate players, two players signed to two-way contracts with the Brooklyn Nets, one player acquired via trade post-NBA G League Draft, two players acquired via the available player pool and two local tryout participants.
Training camp begins today, Monday, Oct. 27, with practices at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn through Wednesday, Oct. 29. Long Island's media day will be held on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 12:30 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum. The remainder of training camp will take place at Nassau Coliseum from Saturday, Nov. 1, until Thursday, Nov. 6, with the exception of Monday, Nov. 3, which will be held at the Yes We Can Community Center in Westbury, N.Y. Media can request access to training camp availabilities and media day by contacting longislandnetspr@brooklynnets.com.
The LI Nets will tip off the 2025-26 season on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go at Nassau Coliseum.
Tickets for all Long Island Nets home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546.
Long Island's full training camp roster is as follows:
Head Coach - Mfon Udofia (Georgia Tech)
Associate Head Coach - Shawn Swords (Laurentian)
Assistant Coach - Jorge Gutiérrez (California)
Assistant Coach - Thomas Bridges (Georgia Tech)
Assistant Coach - Steven Kaner (Baruch)
Head Video Coordinator / Player Development - Khalif Wyatt (Temple)
Performance Coordinator - Kevin Clerkley (California State-Monterey Bay)
Head Athletic Trainer - Paul Kim (Cal Poly Pomona)
Assistant Athletic Trainer / HSS Fellow - Robby Byrne (Idaho State)
Head Strength & Conditioning Coach - Asa Britt (Manhattan College)
Head Sport Scientist / Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach - Usama Mujtaba (Sheffield)
Basketball Operations Manager - Brad Shapiro (Bowling Green)
NBA G League Stories from October 27, 2025
- Skyforce Announces Training Camp Roster - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Player Profile: Tamar Bates - Grand Rapids Gold
- Player Profile: Curtis Jones - Grand Rapids Gold
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Player Profile: Spencer Jones - Grand Rapids Gold
- Santa Cruz Warriors Select Ethan Taylor, Derrin Boyd, and Franco Miller Jr. in the 2025 NBA G League Draft - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Gold Finalize 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Valley Suns
- Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster - Long Island Nets
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Birmingham Squadron
- Single-Game Tickets for the 2025-26 Wisconsin Herd Season on Sale Now - Wisconsin Herd
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster - Austin Spurs
- Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Raptors 905 Announce Training Camp Roster - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jay Scrubb
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Nate Williams
- Long Island Nets to Host Annual Fan Fest Celebration at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, November 2
- Long Island Nets Announce Theme Games for 2025-26 Season