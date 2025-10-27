Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2025-26 training camp roster, the team announced today. The Hustle's 2025-26 Training Camp, presented by OrthoSouth, begins on Monday, Oct. 27.

Memphis' complete training camp roster can be seen below.

Player Pos Height Weight DOB Prior to NBA/Country Status

Charlie Brown Jr. G 6-6 199 2/2/1997 Saint Joseph's/USA Returning Rights

Tyler Burton F 6-7 215 2/11/2000 Villanova/USA Returning Rights

Evan Gilyard G 5-10 170 8/4/1998 Missouri-Kansas City/USA Returning Rights

PJ Hall C 6-8 1/4 240 2/21/2002 Clemson/USA Two-Way

Nate Hinton W 6-5 210 6/8/1999 Houston/USA Returning Rights

DeJon Jarreau G 6-5 185 1/23/1998 Houston/USA Returning Rights

Jordan Longino G 6-5 215 7/2/2002 Villanova/USA Local Tryout

Lawson Lovering C 7-1 235 5/9/2003 Utah/USA Affiliate

Jordan Minor F 6-8 242 3/11/2000 Virginia/USA Returning Rights

Abou Ousmane F 6-10 245 4/7/2001 Oklahoma State/USA Local Tryout

Zhuric Phelps G 6-4 190 5/15/2002 Texas A&M/USA Available Player Pool

Charles Pride G 6-4 200 9/22/1999 St. Bonaventure/USA Available Player Pool

Olivier-Maxence Prosper F 6-8 215 7/3/2002 Marquette/Canada Two-Way

Javon Small G 6-1 190 12/19/2002 West Virginia/USA Two-Way

Kobe Webster G 6-0 172 7/31/1999 Nebraska/USA Draft

Lucas Williamson G 6-4 205 1/28/1999 Loyola-Chicago/USA Returning Rights

Paul Zilinskas W 6-6 205 8/15/2001 IU Indy/Lithuania Local Tryout

Jahmai Mashack, whose NBA Draft rights were acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade on July 6, will be eligible to join the Hustle roster on Nov. 7.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.







