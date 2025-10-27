Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2025-26 training camp roster, the team announced today. The Hustle's 2025-26 Training Camp, presented by OrthoSouth, begins on Monday, Oct. 27.
Memphis' complete training camp roster can be seen below.
Player Pos Height Weight DOB Prior to NBA/Country Status
Charlie Brown Jr. G 6-6 199 2/2/1997 Saint Joseph's/USA Returning Rights
Tyler Burton F 6-7 215 2/11/2000 Villanova/USA Returning Rights
Evan Gilyard G 5-10 170 8/4/1998 Missouri-Kansas City/USA Returning Rights
PJ Hall C 6-8 1/4 240 2/21/2002 Clemson/USA Two-Way
Nate Hinton W 6-5 210 6/8/1999 Houston/USA Returning Rights
DeJon Jarreau G 6-5 185 1/23/1998 Houston/USA Returning Rights
Jordan Longino G 6-5 215 7/2/2002 Villanova/USA Local Tryout
Lawson Lovering C 7-1 235 5/9/2003 Utah/USA Affiliate
Jordan Minor F 6-8 242 3/11/2000 Virginia/USA Returning Rights
Abou Ousmane F 6-10 245 4/7/2001 Oklahoma State/USA Local Tryout
Zhuric Phelps G 6-4 190 5/15/2002 Texas A&M/USA Available Player Pool
Charles Pride G 6-4 200 9/22/1999 St. Bonaventure/USA Available Player Pool
Olivier-Maxence Prosper F 6-8 215 7/3/2002 Marquette/Canada Two-Way
Javon Small G 6-1 190 12/19/2002 West Virginia/USA Two-Way
Kobe Webster G 6-0 172 7/31/1999 Nebraska/USA Draft
Lucas Williamson G 6-4 205 1/28/1999 Loyola-Chicago/USA Returning Rights
Paul Zilinskas W 6-6 205 8/15/2001 IU Indy/Lithuania Local Tryout
Jahmai Mashack, whose NBA Draft rights were acquired by the Memphis Grizzlies in a trade on July 6, will be eligible to join the Hustle roster on Nov. 7.
Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.
