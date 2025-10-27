Player Profile: Curtis Jones
Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
Curtis Jones, a 6' 4" 195 lb guard from Minneapolis, Minnesota, attended South High School to begin his prep schooling before transferring to Cretin-Derham Hall High School, where he led the Raiders to a Section 4 and Class 4A title his senior year. He hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer with 3.7 seconds left to lead the Raiders to a 51-48 victory over East Ridge, which won them the Class 4A, Section 4 final, and secured a state tournament berth. Despite his high school success, Jones was not offered by any Division I or Division II programs out of high school.
Jones spent his first year of collegiate eligibility with the Warriors of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he averaged 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game as a freshman. Following this standout freshman year, Jones received national attention and eventually transferred to the University at Buffalo, where he spent two seasons. In his junior year with the Bulls, Jones averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, earning a third-team All-MAC selection, prompting him to enter the transfer portal and seek higher-level competition.
In his final two years of collegiate eligibility, Jones brought his talents back to Iowa, this time to the city of Ames, to play for the Iowa State Cyclones. After a consistent 2024 season, he earned the sixth man spot on a very talented Big 12 team. After leading his team with 17.0 points per game while averaging 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals, Jones was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team.
After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA draft, Jones signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets, which was later converted into a two-way contract following a standout Summer League performance.
