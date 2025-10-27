Skyforce Announces Training Camp Roster
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced its 2025-26 training camp roster. The 18-man roster includes Miami HEAT two-way players Vladislav Goldin, Jahmir Young and Myron Gardner, though all three will remain with the NBA club for the time being.
The roster also features Ethan Thompson, who played last season as a two-way player for the Orlando Magic; Trevor Keels, the 2022 second-round pick (No. 42 overall) by the New York Knicks; and Alex Fudge, who joins via an offseason trade (spent parts of the 2023-24 season as a two-way player with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers).
The 2025 NBA G League Draft class is highlighted by sixth overall pick Cam Carter, along with Josh Cohen, Tyler Hawkins, Darius Maddox and Dischon Thomas. Steve Settle, Gabe Madsen, Bez Mbeng and Dain Dainja join the roster as affiliate players.
Following is the full alphabetical training camp roster (subject to change):
No. Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From Acquired
22 Kam'Ron Blue G 6-7 205 5/31/00 Coppin State Tryout
4 Cam Carter G 6-3 190 3/17/03 LSU Draft
33 Josh Cohen C 6-10 220 5/29/01 USC Draft
42 Dain Dainja C 6-9 271 7/16/02 Memphis Affiliate
7 Akex Fudge F 6-9 190 5/6/03 Florida Returning
50 Vladislav Goldin C 7-1 250 5/12/01 Michigan Two-Way
1 Tyler Hawkins G 6-3 175 1/16/99 Barry Draft
15 Myron Gardner F 6-6 220 5/21/01 Ark.-Little Rock Two-Way
8 Trevor Keels F 6-5 215 8/26/03 Duke Returning
13 Darius Maddox G 6-5 185 7/11/02 George Mason Draft
44 Gabe Madsen G 6-6 200 5/1/01 Utah Affiliate
3 Bez Mbeng G 6-4 185 5/2/02 Yale Affiliate
12 Micah Parrish G 6-6 205 2/17/01 Ohio State Tryouts
5 Ethan Thompson G 6-5 195 5/4/99 Oregon State Returning
11 Dischon Thomas F 6-9 230 5/9/00 Montana Draft
9 Shemar Wilson F 6-9 215 4/28/01 UT-Arlington Tryouts
2 Steve Settle III F 6-11 192 2/20/01 Temple Affiliate
17 Jahmir Young G 6-1 185 10/7/00 Maryland Two-Way
