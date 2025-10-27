Birmingham Squadron Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Squadron General Manager of Basketball Operations Alex Kaufman, Associate General Manager of Basketball Operations Dillon McGowan, and Assistant General Manager of Basketball Operations Adrian Booker today announced the team's training camp roster for the 2025-26 season.

The roster includes Keion Brooks, Jr., Josh Oduro, and Trhae Mitchell, who are returning to Birmingham for their second seasons with the team. Last season, Brooks, Jr. earned a Gatorade Call-Up to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he averaged 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14 games.

Training camps begin today across the NBA G League ahead of Opening Night on Nov. 7, when the Squadron take on the Austin Spurs at Legacy Arena at the BJCC at 7:00 p.m.

The Squadron training camp roster stands at 18 players, including three two-way players.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Alma Mater

0 Keion Brooks, Jr. F 6-7 210 Washington

1 Chase Hunter G 6-4 202 Clemson

2 Johnny O'Neil F 6-10 205 Santa Clara

3 D.J. Carton G 6-3 200 Marquette

4 Hunter Dickinson* C 7-1 255 Kansas

5 Jalon Moore F 6-6 211 Oklahoma

8 Garrison Brooks C 6-10 240 Mississippi State

9 Jaden Springer G 6-4 225 Tennessee

11 Bryce McGowens* G 6-6 190 Nebraska

12 JZ Zaher G 6-0 165 Bowling Green

13 Josh Oduro F 6-9 240 Providence

21 Giddy Potts G 6-2 220 Middle Tennessee

23 Trey Alexander* G 6-5 185 Creighton

24 Christian Shumate F 6-6 213 McNeese State

25 Everette Hammond G 6-3 185 Massachusetts-Lowell

33 Tray Jackson F 6-10 210 Michigan

55 Will Brown C 7-0 220 Fayetteville State

66 Trhae Mitchell G 6-6 195 South Alabama

*denotes two-way player







