Skyforce Announces Coaching Staff Editions

October 23, 2025

The Miami HEAT and Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the hiring of Herman Mandole and Keita Bates-Diop as assistant coaches to head coach Dan Bisaccio's staff for the 2025-26 season.

"I could not be more excited to work with our outstanding group of staff members this year," Bisaccio said. "Their collective experience and passion will drive us this season. Our mission is to create an environment that promotes growth, development and having a championship mindset. We aim to be a team that reflects excellence - one that both the Skyforce organization and the city of Sioux Falls can take pride in."

Herman Mandole begins his first season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce as an assistant coach. Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mandole built his foundation in the game through education and teaching. He studied at the Federico Dickens Institute, earning his degree as a Physical Education Teacher before transitioning into coaching at the professional and international level. His coaching journey has taken him across the globe, with experience on the sidelines in Argentina with San Lorenzo, as part of the Argentinian National Team, with experience coaching in Argentina (San Lorenzo), with both the Argentinian and Japanese National Teams, and in Italy with Pallacanestro Varese.

Keita Bates-Diop enters his first season as an assistant coach with the Sioux Falls Skyforce after a seven-year professional career. Bates-Diop spent four years at Ohio State University, where he earned his degree in Economics, while earning multiple All-Big Ten Honors (All-Big Ten First Team by the coaches and media in 2018) and was named to the AP and Sporting News' All-American Second Team (2018), as well. He was selected with the 48th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Normal, Illinois native would go on to play in 283 NBA games across six seasons between the Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. He spent his last season as a professional in 2024-25 with the Qingdao Double Star Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Additionally, Ryan McAdoo joins Bisaccio's staff as a player development assistant, primarily assisting players on the court. He spent five seasons on the University of North Carolina's basketball team and appeared in 38 games throughout his career. McAdoo, a Boca Raton, Florida native, is the son of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo.

Nathan Wilson returns for his 13th season with the Skyforce and fifth as an assistant coach. He joined the organization in 2013 and has served the organization in numerous roles, from basketball operations intern to video coordinator. The South Dakota State University graduate is a Sioux Falls, SD native and spent time coaching in the local AAU circuit and National Basketball League of America prior to being hired by the Skyforce.

Returning to the Skyforce staff this season is Mikey Carrillo (video coordinator, third season), Jarred Houston (player development assistant, third season), Zach James (head athletic trainer, fourth season), Nick Robinson (director of basketball operations/team development, fourth season) and Rony Sieperda (head strength and conditioning coach, third season).







