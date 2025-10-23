Hustle Announce 10 Days Till Tip-Off Events Across the Mid-South

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will celebrate 10 Days Till Tip-Off of the 2025-26 season with various events across the Mid-South. The celebration will begin with the Olive Branch Trunk-or-Treat on Thursday, Oct. 30, and culminate with Opening Night vs. the Mexico City Capitanes on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Landers Center.

The full list of events for 10 Days till Tip-Off can be seen below:

Date/Time Event/Location Details

Thursday, Oct. 30 Olive Branch Trunk-or-Treat

(9200 Pigeon Roost Road, Olive Branch, MS, 38654) Hustle Hype Crew and Mane will be on-site passing out candy, tickets and more information on the upcoming season.

Thursday, Oct. 30 Mid-South Food Bank The Hustle team and crew will be on-site volunteering at the food bank.

Friday, Oct. 31 Halloween Trick-or-Treating - Grizzlies vs. Lakers

(FedExForum) Hustle Crew will be on-site on the FedExForum concourse trick-or-treating passing out candy, tickets and more information on the upcoming season.

Saturday, Nov. 1 Youth Clinic

(Landers Center) The Memphis Hustle is partnering with Junior Grizzlies to host a free youth basketball clinic, presented by Wilson.

Sunday, Nov. 2 Social Media Giveaway Day

(Hustle Social Media Channels) Fans will have the opportunity to win exclusive Hustle giveaways on various social media channels.

Monday, Nov. 3 Hustle Night at the Grizzlies

(FedExForum) Hustle appearance at the Grizzlies with special appearances by Hustle players and entertainment teams.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 Surprise & Delight Hustle Crew will surprise fans across the Mid-South with tickets, swag and treats.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 Southaven Middle School Pep Rally Hustle Crew will be on-site hosting a Pep Rally for the students of Southaven Middle School.

Thursday, Nov. 6 Memphis Animal Services Hustle Crew will be on-site volunteering at the Memphis Animal Services.

Friday, Nov. 7 Street Corners Hustle Crew will be at locations across the Mid-South with tickets and swag.

Saturday, Nov. 8 Hustle Opening Night

(Landers Center) The Hustle tip-off their season at 7 p.m. against the Mexico City Capitanes. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Hustle Grab Bag Item.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.







