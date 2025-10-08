Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Single Game Tickets On-Sale and Promotional Schedule

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, announced today that single game tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 season. The Hustle also released its promotional schedule for the upcoming season, which features a variety of theme nights and giveaways.

Single game tickets for all Tip-Off Tournament and regular season Hustle games are on sale now with tickets starting as low as $15. Tickets are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central, the Landers Center Box Office or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, discounted group tickets are available for groups of 10-or-more and start at $10.

The 2025-26 promotional calendar tips-off with Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., in which the first 100 fans in attendance will receive a Hustle Grab Bag Item. Hustle Grab Bag's will feature various giveaways from previous Grizzlies seasons.

The Hustle will host two Education Day Games this season with the first game on Wednesday, Nov. 19, and the second game on Wednesday, Feb. 11. The 2025-26 season marks the eighth season the Hustle have hosted an Education Day Game where students from across the Mid-South attend an education-themed game at Landers Center with various giveaways such as bags, posters and pom-poms.

The Hustle tip-off the holiday season with Winter Wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 11. The Landers Center concourse will be converted into a winter wonderland where fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, send letters to the North Pole and more.

The team will host Lunar New Year on Thursday, Feb. 26, and Grizz Night on Friday, Feb. 27, where the first 1,000 fans will receive a Grizzlies-Inspired Hustle T-Shirt. Fans can bring their canine friends to Landers Center on Sunday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Feb. 6, as part of the fan-favorite Hustle & Hounds. New this season, the Hustle will host Youth Night on Friday, Feb. 20, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Hustle Replica Jersey. Additional new themes this season include Hustle Hoedown, Spirit Night, Hoops for Troops and Pilates in the Paint.

The Hustle will celebrate Mane's First Birthday on Saturday, March 21, with the Mane Event, a wrestling-themed night with a surprise giveaway to be announced at a later date. The Hustle will conclude the final home game of the regular season on Sunday, March 22, with Fan Appreciation Day.

The entire 2025-26 promotional calendar can be seen below:

DATE & OPPONENT

GIVEAWAY/ GAME NIGHT SPONSOR/ THEME NIGHT

Nov. 8 vs. Mexico City Capitanes

Opening Night. Hustle Grab Bag Item to the first 100 fans in attendance.

Nov. 15 vs. Austin Spurs

Hustle Hoedown. A country-themed night featuring country music and an inflatable bull in the kid's zone.

Nov. 16 vs. Austin Spurs

Hustle & Hounds. Bring your dog to the game!

Nov. 19 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Education Day Game. Students from across the Mid-South will be invited to an educational-themed game at 10:30 a.m. Giveaways include drawstring bags, posters and pom-poms.

Dec. 11 vs. Osceola Magic

Winter Wonderland. The concourse will be converted into a winter wonderland with opportunities to take pictures with Santa, send letters to the North Pole and more!

Dec. 29 vs. Valley Suns

Spirit Night. Halftime performance by EPIC Dance.

Feb. 6 vs. San Diego Clippers

Hustle & Hounds. Bring your dog to the game! The team will be wearing special themed fan-submitted dog jerseys that will be up for auction after the game.

Feb. 8 vs. San Diego Clippers

Hoops for Troops. The Hustle will celebrate those who serve throughout the game.

Feb. 11 vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Education Day Game. Students from across the Mid-South will be invited to an educational-themed game at 10:30 a.m. Giveaways include drawstring bags, posters and pom-poms.

Feb. 20 vs. Stockton Kings

Youth Night. Hustle Replica Jersey to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

Feb. 26 vs. Wisconsin Herd

Lunar New Year. The Hustle will celebrate the year of the horse.

Feb. 27 vs. Wisconsin Herd

Grizz Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Grizzlies-Inspired Hustle T-Shirt.

March 5 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

Pilates in the Paint. Hosted by Well Pilates Studio.

March 21 vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Mane's First Birthday. Celebrate Mane's Birthday with the Mane Event, a wrestling-themed night filled with surprises.

March 22 vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Fan Appreciation Day.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







