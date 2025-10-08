Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Wisconsin Native Johnny Davis

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Johnny Davis from the Westchester Knicks in exchange for the returning player rights to Diego Bernard and Jalen Lewis, as well as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Player Draft and a pick in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft.

Davis, the 10th overall pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Wisconsin, appeared in 112 games in three seasons with the Wizards. The La Crosse, Wisconsin, native holds NBA career averages of 3.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.

Davis, a 6-4, 195-pound guard, appeared in eight games with the Westchester Knicks last season, averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. Over his NBA G League Career, Davis has played in 47 games with the Capital City Go-Go and the Westchester Knicks, posting averages of 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old spent two seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he appeared in 62 games while averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.3 minutes per game. During his second season, Davis was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and First-Team All-American.







