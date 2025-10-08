Josh Gershon Named General Manager of Iowa Wolves

Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Timberwolves today named Josh Gershon as the General Manager of the Iowa Wolves, the team's G League affiliate. Also, Andrew Novak has been named Assistant General Manager of the Wolves and Michael DiBenedetto has been named Assistant Coach. The team has additionally hired Will Barton as an Assistant Coach and D'Juan Hines as Strength Coach in Iowa. Sharod Wright and Addison Walters have been assigned to Iowa as the Manager of Basketball Operations and Assistant Coach, respectively.

Gershon enters his sixth season with the organization where he has served as the Timberwolves College Scouting Coordinator and most recently the Director of Basketball Intelligence/Assistant General Manager of the Iowa Wolves. He is a former national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports and held similar roles for Scout/FOX Sports. In his new role, Gershon will oversee the team's Basketball Intelligence department and lead the day-to-day basketball operations of the Iowa Wolves. A native of Tucson, Ariz., Gershon graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Management Information Systems.

Novak joined the Timberwolves prior to the 2017-18 season as a Basketball Operations Associate and most recently spent the last three seasons as the Timberwolves Manager of Scouting. Novak is a graduate of Michigan State University where he worked as a Graduate Assistant for the Men's Basketball program.

Wright enters his fourth season with the team, previously serving as a Basketball Operations Associate and most recently Basketball Operations Manager for the past two seasons. Prior to joining the Timberwolves, Wright held similar positions with the Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers of the NFL.

Walters returns to Iowa where she served as a Basketball Operations Associate during the 2020-21 season after spending the past three seasons with the Timberwolves as a Video Associate. Walters has worked as an Assistant Coach for the Bahamas National Team for the past two seasons. The San Francisco native attended Stetson University and Cal State Bakersfield where she was a member of the Women's Basketball program at each. Walters was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week in 2018.

DiBenedetto enters his fourth season with the Iowa Wolves, serving as the Assistant Coach/Director of Basketball Operations for the past two seasons after originally joining the team as a Basketball Operations Associate. He played college basketball for Jacksonville University and later worked as a player development and video coordinator for the Indiana Pacers.

Barton joins the Wolves coaching staff after wrapping up a long and successful playing career with stops in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors and international leagues in China, Puerto Rico and Spain. The Baltimore native was selected 40th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. Collegiately, he played two seasons at Memphis and was the team's leader in points (18.0 ppg) and rebounds (8.0 rpg) during the 2011-12 season, earning Conference USA Player of the Year honors.

Hines joins the Wolves after spending last season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Arkansas. The Houston native began his coaching career at the University of South Alabama in 2024 after playing a seven-year professional football career with the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Guardians, Ottawa Redblacks, New Jersey Generals and Houston Roughnecks.







