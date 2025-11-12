Hustle Fall to Texas Legends, 118-105

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (2-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 118-105 by the Texas Legends (1-2) to tip-off a two-game road trip.

Nate Hinton paced Memphis with 29 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Burton totaled 26 points and six rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. contributed 14 points and seven rebounds. Jahmai Mashack registered seven points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Dalano Banton led the Legends with 29 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Nembhard tallied 26 points and 10 assists. Jamarion Sharp contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. Zhaire Smith scored 16 points.

Texas opened the game on a 12-2 run to take a double-digit lead. Memphis fought back to tie the game late in the second quarter. An 8-0 Texas run in the third quarter helped the Legends create some separation from Memphis as they pulled away for the wire-to-wire win.

Memphis scored 20 points off turnovers and 19 second chance points. Texas outscored Memphis in the paint 72-42.

The Hustle will wrap up their two-game road trip with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. CT at Paycom Center.

