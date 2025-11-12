Series Preview: Skyforce vs Boom

Published on November 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 125-98 on 11/23/24 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 32-30

Streak: W2

The Sioux Falls Skyforce opened their 2025-26 campaign by splitting a two-game road series with the Motor City Cruise over the weekend. Sioux Falls fell in the opener 137-114, before storming back less than 24 hours later with a 137-118 victory, powered by a balanced scoring effort and improved defensive intensity. The win marked the Skyforce's seventh victory in their last eight meetings against the Cruise, continuing the team's recent dominance in the matchup.

Now, the Force return to the Sanford Pentagon to host the Noblesville Boom, who enter the matchup still searching for their first win this season. Formerly the Indiana Mad Ants, the Boom are navigating an early stretch of injuries that have limited their rotation and consistency. Sioux Falls has won two straight against the franchise and will look to make it three in a row on Friday night.

The Skyforce offense has been explosive to start the season, averaging 125.5 points per game on 50.8 percent shooting from the field. Trevor Keels is coming off a 32-point performance - the second-highest scoring game of his career - while Jahmir Young posted a double-double in the series finale, adding balance on both ends of the floor. Myron Gardner and Dain Dainja continue to anchor the interior with energy on the glass, combining for 20 rebounds in the Motor City series, and Ethan Thompson has paced the offense with an 8.0 assist average through two games.

For Noblesville, former Miami HEAT two-way guard Kyle Guy has emerged as the team's offensive focal point early, averaging 24.0 points per game while shooting efficiently from beyond the arc. His familiarity with the Skyforce organization adds another layer to Friday's matchup, as Sioux Falls will look to disrupt his rhythm and make other Boom players shoulder the scoring load.

After the series, the Skyforce hits the road for a quick trip to face the Windy City Bulls on Sunday (2:00PM CST), before hosting the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday at 6:30PM CST.

HITTNG THE GAS IN THE MOTOR CITY

- Trevor Keels caught fire in Saturday's win at Motor City, finishing with 32 points on 10 made three-pointers, marking the most by any G League player so far this season. It was the second-highest scoring game of his professional career (career-high 34).

- Keels' 10 threes is two shy of the Skyforce single-game record (12, set by Andre Dawkins).

- He became the seventh player in franchise history to record double-digit threes in a game and the first since Mychal Mulder hit 11 on March 17, 2022.

- The 10 makes came on 16 attempts (62.5 percent), the most efficient high-volume outing of his career.

- Keels scored 23 of his 32 points in the first half, helping Sioux Falls build a lead it never relinquished.

YOUNG'S IN CONTROL

- Through two or more games, Young is one of only two players in the NBA G League averaging at least 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

- His 26.0 points per game ranks ninth in the NBA G League to start the Tip-Off Tournament.

- Young scored or assisted on 12 of Sioux Falls' 16 field goals in the third quarter on Saturday, as the Skyforce built a double-digit lead and never looked back.







NBA G League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.