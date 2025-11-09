Skyforce Bounces Back in 137-118 Victory over Cruise

Published on November 8, 2025

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Detroit, MI - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Motor City Cruise 137-118 on Saturday evening from Wayne State Fieldhouse, which marked the team's seventh win in the last eight tries against Motor City.

Trevor Keels reeled off 32 points on a career-high 10-14 3PA and five rebounds, while HEAT two-way Jahmir Young chipped in 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists (plus-31 plus-minus) to lead Sioux Falls (1-1).

Young helped the Force get out to 39 first quarter points with 13 points and a plus-14 plus-minus to take an 11-point lead to the second frame.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the second, but Keels' 11 points helped push a 69-57 lead at intermission over Motor City (1-1).

18 of the Skyforce's 40 third quarter points came in the paint, while the starting five combined for 36 points on 11-20 FGA to take a 109-89 lead to the final 12 minutes.

HEAT two-way player Myron Gardner had 10 of his 13 points and seven-of-10 rebounds in the second half, which helped Sioux Falls lead by as many as 27 points in the last 24 minutes to secure the victory.

Ethan Thompson added 20 points and eight assists, while Dain Dainja added 16 points on 8-13 FGA and 10 rebounds. Alex Fudge and Gabe Madsen combined for 25 points on 10-19 FGA (3-7 3PA), 10 rebounds and five assists off the bench.

Detroit Pistons assignee Isaac Jones had 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Akins had 27 points on 7-13 FGA, while Feron Hunt chipped in 20 points off the bench for the Cruise.

Sioux Falls hosts the Noblesville Boom for the home opener on Wednesday at 6:30 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon, while the Cruise hosts the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, as well.







