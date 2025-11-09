Herd Falls Short in Season Opener

OSHKOSH, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, dropped a close contest to the Windy City Bulls, 110-107.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Pete Nance led the Herd with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Cormac Ryan added 22 points.

Lachlan Olbrich paced all scorers with a double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds for Windy City. Kevin Knox II contributed 15 points to the Bulls' effort.

The Herd came out strong, jumping to an early lead behind baskets from Sears and Davis. After the Bulls briefly pulled ahead, the Herd responded with a 9-0 run fueled by Butler Jr. and Nance. A balanced team effort helped Wisconsin build a seven-point advantage midway through the quarter. Windy City answered with an 8-0 run to take their first lead at the five-minute mark. The teams traded baskets until the Bulls tied the game 32-32 at the break.

Tilmon opened the second frame with a bucket to reclaim the forefront for the Herd. The teams exchanged leads throughout the quarter, with the Bulls edging ahead before Davis and Ryan combined for back-to-back scores to give Wisconsin a 50-46 upper hand with four minutes remaining. The half ended in a 53-53 deadlock, with Ryan leading the Herd with 11 points, followed by Davis and Sears with eight apiece.

Windy City came out firing in the third quarter, launching a 9-2 run. Davis and Nance chipped away at the deficit, but the Bulls maintained control. Nance scored seven of the Herd's next 10 points, but a late 15-2 surge by Windy City gave them a 15-point lead heading into the final frame.

Randall II sparked the Herd's fourth-quarter push with five straight points, and Alston added a basket to cut the deficit to 10. Despite trading baskets throughout the quarter, the Herd struggled to close the gap. With five minutes remaining, Davis and Butler Jr. narrowed the margin to seven with three consecutive scores. Ryan drained his fourth three-pointer of the night, and Nance added a free throw to make it a one-possession game. The Bulls responded with two key baskets to extend their lead to 105-98. The Herd fought back, trimming the lead to four with 19 seconds left. After an exchange of baskets, Nance hit a clutch three-pointer to bring the Herd within two with just three seconds remaining. Windy City sealed the win with a final free throw, ending the game 110-107.

The Herd returns to Oshkosh Arena for their home opener against the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m.

