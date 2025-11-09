Osceola Magic Celebrate Puerto Rican Heritage Night with Come from Behind Win

Published on November 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (2-0) rallied in the second half to defeat the Texas Legends (0-2) 144-112 on Saturday night at Osceola Heritage Park. The total sets a new Tip-Off Tournament record for most points, and the Magic also set records for points in a quarter (45) and in a half (89).

In his first appearance with Osceola, Orlando Robinson recorded a 25-point, 13-rebound double-double. Colin Castleton also dropped in 25 points on 77 percent shooting from the field.

Miles Kelly scored a team-high 20 points for a Legends team that led by as much as 13 points in the first half. Jamarion Sharp tacked on 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

After trailing by four heading into halftime, the Magic rallied in the third quarter and took a 100-89 lead into the final frame. Osceola's bench helped widen the margin, led by Javonte Smart. In just eight minutes, the former LSU guard scored 15 of his 23 total points in the fourth quarter on 5-of-5 from the field, all from behind the arc.

The Magic will host its annual School Days game, presented by Jostens, on Thursday, November 13 against the Mexico City Capitanes at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.

Osceola will then welcome the Birmingham Squadron on Friday, November 14 for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Krush Brau Park. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Osceola Magic military-themed pint glass.

"It's really hard to beat the same team twice in a row, especially on a back-to-back. Orlando Robinson joined us after practicing with us, but obviously there's still a little bit of that clunkiness to get through. But guys fought and we defended really well in the second half and that fueled our offense."

The Orlando Magic converted Colin Castleton's Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way contract. The former Florida Gator played 17 games with the Magic last season before joining the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers in March on multiple 10-day contracts. Castleton joins Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson as the third and final two-way player for the Magic.

Staff members from the Osceola Magic partnered with Celebration High School's Junior Achievement and 3DE program. Students put together presentations that focused on re-engineering education to better reflect the real world and prepare students for life beyond the classroom walls.

The Osceola Magic thank Publix for sponsoring Puerto Rican Heritage Night and providing the giveaway to fans!







