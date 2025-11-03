Osceola Magic Host Opening Weekend of 2025-26 NBA G League Season on November 7 and 8

Published on November 3, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic will open the 2025-26 NBA G League season at Osceola Heritage Park when they host the Texas Legends on Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8, as part of Opening Weekend. Both games are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition to Opening Night, presented by 7 Brew on Friday, November 7, the Magic will host Puerto Rican Heritage Night, presented by Publix on Saturday, November 8. Fans can enjoy pre-game and in-game festivities as well as special giveaways. Stick around post-game all season long to get autographs from your favorite Osceola Magic players.

Opening Night Highlights:

T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Osceola Magic t-shirt (pictured above), courtesy of 7 Brew, displaying its 2025-26 home schedule.

National Anthem and Halftime Show: Performed by Creation Village World School from Celebration, Fla.

Pre-Game Performance: JMD Dance Academy from St. Cloud, Fla.

Puerto Rican Night Highlights:

Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Puerto Rican-themed Osceola Magic hat (pictured above), courtesy of Publix.

National Anthem: The United States National Anthem will be performed by Celebration K-8 School and the Puerto Rican National Anthem performed by Creactivo.

Pre-Game Performance: Navigator Academy of Leadership Davenport.

Tickets are still available for Opening Weekend and all Osceola Magic home games and can be purchased at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.







NBA G League Stories from November 3, 2025

Osceola Magic Host Opening Weekend of 2025-26 NBA G League Season on November 7 and 8 - Osceola Magic

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.