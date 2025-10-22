Osceola Magic Announce 2025-26 Season Promotional Schedule
Published on October 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have announced today its promotional schedule for the first half of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. The Magic will open the season at Osceola Heritage Park on Friday, November 7 against the Texas Legends. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Osceola Magic home schedule t-shirt, courtesy of 7 Brew.
The 2025-26 season also showcases the return of several fan-favorite theme nights, including Puerto Rican Heritage Night, Looney Tunes Night, and Osceola Ranchers Night.
Theme nights and giveaways for Osceola Magic games after the NBA All-Star break will be announced at a later time. For a complete list of Magic home games and theme nights, fans can visit OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule.
Tickets are available for all Osceola Magic home games and can be purchased at OsceolaMagic.com or by calling 407-447-2140.
Date Time Opponent Theme Giveaway
Fri. 7 p.m. ET Texas Opening Night Home Schedule T-Shirt ft. Swish
Nov. 7 Legends Pres. by 7 Brew
Sat. 7 p.m. ET Texas Puerto Rican Heritage Night Puerto Rican
Nov. 8 Legends Pres. by Publix Heritage Hat
Thu. 11 a.m. ET Mexico City School Days Matinee
Nov. 13 Capitanes Pres. by Jostens
Fri. 7 p.m. ET Birmingham Military Appreciation Night Pint Glass
Nov. 14 Squadron Pres. by Krush Brau Park
Sun. 3 p.m. ET Birmingham Orlando Magic Night Orlando/Osceola Magic
Nov. 16 Squadron Pres. by AdventHealth & Rothman Orthopaedics Reversible Jersey
Sun. 3 p.m. ET Memphis SWISH's Birthday Orlando Magic Night
Dec. 14 Hustle Pres. by City Kia Replica Jersey
Tue. 7 p.m. ET Memphis Holiday Party Holiday Sweater Themed Replica Jersey
Dec. 16 Hustle Pres. by Florida Blue
Mon. 7 p.m. ET Raptors Looney Tunes Night Porky Pig Bobblehead
Jan. 26 905 Pres. by ABC Paving & Sealcoating c/o Experience Kissimmee
Wed. 7 p.m. ET Raptors Faith & Family Night
Jan. 28 905 Pres. by Court Customs
Thu. 7 p.m. ET WestchesterKnicks Dominican Heritage Night Dominican Heritage Hat
Jan. 29 Pres. by ProSolar Systems
Mon. 7 p.m. ET South Bay Lakers Black History Month Celebration Black History Month Hat
Feb. 2 Pres. by Publix
Fri. 7 p.m. ET Noblesville Osceola Ranchers Night TBA
Feb. 6 Boom Pres. by 7 Brew
