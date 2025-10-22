Osceola Magic Announce 2025-26 Season Promotional Schedule

Published on October 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have announced today its promotional schedule for the first half of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. The Magic will open the season at Osceola Heritage Park on Friday, November 7 against the Texas Legends. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Osceola Magic home schedule t-shirt, courtesy of 7 Brew.

The 2025-26 season also showcases the return of several fan-favorite theme nights, including Puerto Rican Heritage Night, Looney Tunes Night, and Osceola Ranchers Night.

Theme nights and giveaways for Osceola Magic games after the NBA All-Star break will be announced at a later time. For a complete list of Magic home games and theme nights, fans can visit OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule.

Tickets are available for all Osceola Magic home games and can be purchased at OsceolaMagic.com or by calling 407-447-2140.

Date Time Opponent Theme Giveaway

Fri. 7 p.m. ET Texas Opening Night Home Schedule T-Shirt ft. Swish

Nov. 7 Legends Pres. by 7 Brew

Sat. 7 p.m. ET Texas Puerto Rican Heritage Night Puerto Rican

Nov. 8 Legends Pres. by Publix Heritage Hat

Thu. 11 a.m. ET Mexico City School Days Matinee

Nov. 13 Capitanes Pres. by Jostens

Fri. 7 p.m. ET Birmingham Military Appreciation Night Pint Glass

Nov. 14 Squadron Pres. by Krush Brau Park

Sun. 3 p.m. ET Birmingham Orlando Magic Night Orlando/Osceola Magic

Nov. 16 Squadron Pres. by AdventHealth & Rothman Orthopaedics Reversible Jersey

Sun. 3 p.m. ET Memphis SWISH's Birthday Orlando Magic Night

Dec. 14 Hustle Pres. by City Kia Replica Jersey

Tue. 7 p.m. ET Memphis Holiday Party Holiday Sweater Themed Replica Jersey

Dec. 16 Hustle Pres. by Florida Blue

Mon. 7 p.m. ET Raptors Looney Tunes Night Porky Pig Bobblehead

Jan. 26 905 Pres. by ABC Paving & Sealcoating c/o Experience Kissimmee

Wed. 7 p.m. ET Raptors Faith & Family Night

Jan. 28 905 Pres. by Court Customs

Thu. 7 p.m. ET WestchesterKnicks Dominican Heritage Night Dominican Heritage Hat

Jan. 29 Pres. by ProSolar Systems

Mon. 7 p.m. ET South Bay Lakers Black History Month Celebration Black History Month Hat

Feb. 2 Pres. by Publix

Fri. 7 p.m. ET Noblesville Osceola Ranchers Night TBA

Feb. 6 Boom Pres. by 7 Brew







