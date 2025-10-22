Cleveland Charge Announce 2025-26 Basketball Staff

Published on October 22, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have finalized their basketball staff in advance of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. Led by returning General Manager Liron Fanan and first-year Head Coach Eli Kell-Abrams, a combination of familiar and new faces will comprise the group that lead the Charge when training camp begins on October 28.

Returning to the Charge bench for 2025-26: Assistant Coach Doron Perkins, Assistant Coach/Director of Video Willie Williams, Head Athletic Trainer Takuya Kikuchi, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Raphael Whittingham. New for this season are Assistant Coaches Sam Hershberger and Daniel Sokolovsky, as well as NBA Coaching Development Program Assistant Mickell Gladness and Cleveland Clinic Athletic Trainer Myles Thornton.

Hershberger comes to Cleveland after spending the last five seasons at Brown University, serving as an assistant coach the last two seasons after beginning as a team operations coordinator. Prior to Brown, the Elon alum worked as a graduate assistant for two seasons with the Florida Gators.

Sokolovsky arrives after coaching in New Zealand for the national team as an assistant as well as serving as associate head coach of the NBL's Breakers. He has also been a head coach for the NBL's Franklin Bulls and BKM Lucenec in Slovakia. Sokolovsky has also coached professionally in Israel, China, Russia, and Germany.

Gladness joins the Charge from the NBA Coaching Development Program, where the league places an aspiring coach/front office member with a NBA G League team in an opportunity to continue their growth. Played in 26 career NBA games during the 2011-12 season with Miami and Golden State. Also played professional basketball all over the world including in the NBA G League, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, China, Estonia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, and Portugal.

Thornton spent the last five seasons as the athletic trainer working with men's basketball at Southern Methodist University. The Incarnate Word alumni joined the Mustangs after serving as a strength and conditioning intern with the Dallas Mavericks.

In the Charge front office, Assistant General Managers Luis Gonzalez Infante and Max Weisberg both return this season plus Brandon Halupnik was promoted to Director of Basketball Operations & Player Personnel. The Charge's lone staff NBA Call-Up from last season was Chris Darnell joining the Sacramento Kings as an Assistant Coach.

Charge Nation Memberships are on sale now and include discounted ticket prices, the best seat locations, exclusive team gear, invites to private events with the team and many more benefits! Memberships start at only $11 per game! Premium options including all-inclusive food, beer, wine, seltzer and soda are also available.

For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.







NBA G League Stories from October 22, 2025

Cleveland Charge Announce 2025-26 Basketball Staff - Cleveland Charge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.