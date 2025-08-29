Osceola Magic Acquire Two Players from Birmingham Squadron

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning rights to guards Jalen Crutcher and Lester Quinones from the Birmingham Squadron, General Manager of Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller II announced today. In exchange, the Magic will send the returning rights to Jarrett Culver, Jalen Slawson and Donta Scott. Birmingham will also be reacquiring its first-round pick and receiving a second-round pick (via Sioux Falls) in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

During the 2024-25 NBA G League season, Crutcher (6'2", 175, 7/18/99) started in all 46 games he appeared in for the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 19.4 ppg., 7.0 apg. and 3.3 rpg. in 37.0 minpg. After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, the former Dayton guard played two seasons with the Greensboro Swarm (2021-23) before signing with the Squadron (2023-25). Crutcher also appeared in one game with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Quinones (6'4", 208, 11/16/00) appeared in and started 41 games between the Birmingham Squadron and Delaware Blue Coats last season, averaging 21.6 ppg., 6.8 rpg., 4.8 apg. and 1.4 stlpg. in 36.0 minpg. He also spent two seasons with the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2022-24. Quinones has appeared in 54 regular-season NBA games with the Golden State Warriors (2022-24), New Orleans Pelicans (2024-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (2024-25) while averaging 4.8 ppg., 1.7 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 11.0 minpg.

Culver (6'6", 195, 2/20/99) played 49 games (21 starts) with the Magic during the 2024-25 G League season, averaging 13.5 ppg., 5.4 rpg., 2.4 apg. and 1.0 stlpg. in 28.5 minpg.

Slawson (6'7", 215, 10/22/99) played in 50 games (36 starts) for Osceola last season, averaging 12.0 ppg., 7.3 rpg., 3.6 apg., 1.3 blkpg. and 1.1 stlpg. in 30.1 minpg.

The Magic will open the 2025-26 NBA G League season at Osceola Heritage Park on Fri. Nov. 7. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.







