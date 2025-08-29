Noblesville Boom Acquire Returning Player Rights to Forward Jalen Slawson

Published on August 29, 2025

NOBLESVILLE, IND. - The Noblesville Boom recently acquired the returning player rights to forward Jalen Slawson from the Birmingham Squadron, the NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, in exchange for returning player rights to center Garrison Brooks.

Slawson most recently played for the Osceola Magic, the NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, helping guide the Magic to a postseason appearance.

Slawson, a South Carolina native, was selected 54th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He appeared in NBA Summer League action with Sacramento and later signed a two-way contract with the organization. During his time with the Kings, Slawson spent time developing with their G League affiliate while gaining experience at the NBA level.

A standout at Furman University, Slawson was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-SoCon First Team honors during his senior season. Returning as a fifth-year senior, he repeated as a First Team selection and was named SoCon Player of the Year. That season, he led Furman to a SoCon Tournament Championship and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.







