Noblesville Boom Name Veteran Sports Executive Ryan Grant as President of Business Operations

NOBLESVILLE, IND. - The Noblesville Boom today announced the selection of Ryan Grant as president of business operations, bringing decades of sports leadership to one of Indiana's most exciting professional teams.

Grant previously spent six years as president of business operations for the Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. During his six-year tenure, Grant led the organization through record-setting growth in attendance, fan engagement and revenue. Under his leadership, the Wolves earned the 2022-23 President's Choice Award, recognizing excellence in business performance, and Grant was named the league's Executive of the Year.

In his new role, Grant will oversee all aspects of the Boom's business operations, including ticketing, marketing, partnerships, community outreach and fan experience.

"Ryan's experience across multiple levels of professional sports makes him an ideal leader for the Noblesville Boom," said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "As part of our player development pipeline and a key piece of the Pacers' basketball ecosystem, the Boom play an important role in our long-term vision. Ryan understands what it takes to grow a team, build a brand and connect with a community, which will be essential as we grow our presence in Noblesville."

Most recently, Grant founded Corner 3, a consultancy focused on strategic sports marketing and events. Grant has deep experience in the sports and sales industry, having served as director of sports marketing and events for Hy-Vee where he managed the company's partnerships including professional teams, college athletics, and producing community events. Prior to that, he was a general manager for Learfield Sports, director of sales for Clear Channel Sports, and director of ticketing and sales for the Iowa Barnstormers Arena Football Club.

Grant said his focus with the Boom will be on growing the team's local presence and ensuring it becomes a key part of the Noblesville and greater Hamilton County community.

"Our goal is to build a team and experience that fans are proud of both on the court and in the community," Grant said. "Noblesville is a passionate sports city, and I look forward to working with our staff, partners, community leaders and fans to create something truly special for years to come."

An Iowa native, Grant is married to his wife, Crista, and they have three adult children.

Fans can visit NoblesvilleBoom.com to get more information about the team, sign up for email updates and place a ticket deposit for the 2025-26 season.







