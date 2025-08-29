Squadron Acquire Returning Player Rights to Magic Trio

Published on August 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to Jarrett Culver, Jalen Slawson, and Donta Scott from the Osceola Magic, in exchange for the returning player rights to Jalen Crutcher and Lester Quinones to Osceola.

Culver, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has played four seasons in the NBA, totaling 144 games. The former Timberwolves, Grizzlies, and Hawks guard has also spent five seasons in the NBA G League, most recently representing the Osceola Magic in the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Texas Tech product played in 49 games last season, and averaged 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 44.1% shooting. In the 2023-24 season, Culver had a career year with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 47.2% shooting.

Slawson, the 54 th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, made his NBA debut for the Sacramento Kings during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 12 games. Over his two seasons as a professional, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Furman product has played in 91 NBA G League games. In the 2024-25 season, Slawson appeared in 50 games for the Osceola Magic, averaging 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 46.3% shooting. He also helped lead the Magic to the NBA G League Finals last season.

Scott, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound Maryland product, played his rookie season with the Santa Cruz Warriors in 2024-25. The Philadelphia native appeared in 49 games, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds on 46.4% shooting from the floor. He also earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors in 2023.

The Squadron also receive Osceola's first-round pick from Santa Cruz via Birmingham and Osceola's second-round pick from Sioux Falls in the 2026 NBA G League Player Draft.

As part of this trade, Osceola received the returning player rights to guards Jalen Crutcher and Leester Quinones from Birmingham. Crutcher spent the past two seasons with the Squadron, averaging 19.4 points and 7.0 assists per game last season. Quinones, acquired by the Squadron last December, led the team with 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He also was selected to the NBA G League Up Next Game.

For more information about the Birmingham Squadron, follow the team on social media or visit BirminghamSquadron.com.







NBA G League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.