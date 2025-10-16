Squadron Announce 2025-26 Single Game Tickets Now on Sale, Reveal Promotional Schedule
Published on October 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, announced today that single-game tickets are now on sale for all 2025-26 home games. The team also revealed its promotional schedule, including all theme nights.
After hosting 12,444 fans for the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets NBA preseason game on Oct. 14, the Squadron will begin their season on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. against the Austin Spurs. Opening Night will feature Squadron tour shirts as a fan giveaway and marks the first of 24 home games for Birmingham, all taking place at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
New theme nights for the 2025-26 season include Friday Night Fiesta, Grinch-Mas, Broadway Night, Trading Card Night, Epilepsy Awareness Night, and Swipe Right Night. All 24 home games will also include $2 domestics available for purchase.
Theme nights and giveaways are subject to change. Additional giveaways, theme nights, and halftime entertainment, will be announced on an individual basis throughout the season.
Single game tickets, as well as season ticket plans, can now be purchased on BirminghamSquadron.com or by calling the Squadron ticket office at (205) 719-8050. Additionally, clickable links to purchase single-game tickets are on the full promotional schedule below.
DATE TIME OPPONENT THEME GIVEAWAY
Nov. 7 7:00 p.m. Austin Spurs Opening Night Squadron Tour Shirt
Dec. 3 11:00 a.m. Memphis Hustle STEM Fest pres. by Catalyst by Southern Research Rubix Cube
Dec. 5 7:00 p.m. Memphis Hustle Friday Night Fiesta Commander Bobblehead
Dec. 7 3:00 p.m. Texas Legends Hoops for Troops Military Wall Flag
Dec. 9 7:00 p.m. Texas Legends Knock Out Hunger
Dec. 14 3:00 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers Grinch-Mas
Dec. 16 7:00 p.m. Rio Grande Valley Vipers Broadway Night Reversible Bucket Hat
Jan. 8 7:00 p.m. Osceola Magic Decades Night
Jan. 10 6:00 p.m. Osceola magic First Responders Night pres. By Alabama Power
Jan. 11 5:00 p.m. Raptors 905 Dino Night pres. by Neezo Studios
Jan. 13 7:00 p.m. Raptors 905 Trading Card Night Trading Cards
Jan. 15 7:00 p.m. Motor City Cruise Health Care Appreciation Lab Coat Koozie
Jan. 17 6:00 p.m. Motor City Cruise 205 Night pres. by Morris Bart 205 Night T-Shirt
Jan. 19 1:00 p.m. Greensboro Swarm MLK Celebration
Jan. 22 7:00 p.m. Cleveland Charge Fight Night
Jan. 24 6:00 p.m. Cleveland Charge Epilepsy Awareness Night pres. by Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama Pop-it Toy/Sensory Bags
Jan. 28 7:00 p.m. Sioux Falls Skyforce Mardi Gras
Feb. 12 7:00 p.m. Rip City Remix Swipe Right Night
Feb. 19 11:00 a.m. Long Island Nets Literacy Day pres. by Protective
Feb. 20 7:00 p.m. Long Island Nets HBCU Night pres. by Cricket Wireless
March 16 7:00 p.m. Maine Celtics Women's Empowerment
March 17 7:00 p.m. Maine Celtics St. Patrick's Day
March 22 3:00 p.m. Windy City Bulls Youth Sports Night pres. by Children's of Alabama Over Door Hoops
March 24 7:00 p.m. Windy City Bulls Fan Appreciation
For more information about the Birmingham Squadron, follow the team on social media or visit BirminghamSquadron.com.
