Birmingham Acquires Returning Player Rights to Garrison Brooks
Published on August 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, announced the team has completed a trade with the Noblesville Boom to acquire the returning player rights to center Garrison Brooks, in exchange for the returning player rights to recently acquired forward Jalen Slawson.
Brooks, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound Mississippi State product, began his professional career in the G League with the Westchester Knicks. In the 2022-23 season with the Knicks, the LaFayette, Ala. native appeared in 37 games, averaging 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game on 59.2% shooting from the field. Following his stint with the Knicks, Brooks played overseas for Wonju DB Promy in South Korea before spending the past two seasons in Lithuania with Wolves Twinsbet. He also represented the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League.
As part of this trade, Noblesville receives the returning player rights to forward Jalen Slawson, whom the Squadron had acquired earlier today in a trade with the Osceola Magic.
NBA G League Stories from August 29, 2025
- Noblesville Boom Acquire Returning Player Rights to Forward Jalen Slawson - Noblesville Boom
- Birmingham Acquires Returning Player Rights to Garrison Brooks - Birmingham Squadron
- Squadron Acquire Returning Player Rights to Magic Trio - Birmingham Squadron
- Osceola Magic Acquire Two Players from Birmingham Squadron - Osceola Magic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Birmingham Acquires Returning Player Rights to Garrison Brooks
- Squadron Acquire Returning Player Rights to Magic Trio
- Birmingham Squadron Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jared Brownridge
- Birmingham Acquires Returning Player Rights to D.J. Carton
- Birmingham Squadron Head Coach T.J. Saint Joins New York Knicks as Assistant Coach