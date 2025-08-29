Birmingham Acquires Returning Player Rights to Garrison Brooks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, announced the team has completed a trade with the Noblesville Boom to acquire the returning player rights to center Garrison Brooks, in exchange for the returning player rights to recently acquired forward Jalen Slawson.

Brooks, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound Mississippi State product, began his professional career in the G League with the Westchester Knicks. In the 2022-23 season with the Knicks, the LaFayette, Ala. native appeared in 37 games, averaging 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game on 59.2% shooting from the field. Following his stint with the Knicks, Brooks played overseas for Wonju DB Promy in South Korea before spending the past two seasons in Lithuania with Wolves Twinsbet. He also represented the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League.

As part of this trade, Noblesville receives the returning player rights to forward Jalen Slawson, whom the Squadron had acquired earlier today in a trade with the Osceola Magic.







